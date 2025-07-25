HQ

Ever since Destiny 2: The Final Shape arrived, I have found myself less and less inclined to keep playing Bungie's MMO shooter. It's not that it dropped off in quality or that the expansion didn't live up to expectations, nothing nearly of the sorts. Rather, The Final Shape served as a cathartic conclusion for me as a player, an opportunity to end a decade-long investment and to step back from the sci-fi universe... at least until something significant brought me back. A new major expansion will do that, and with The Edge of Fate's arrival, the Traveler and the Vanguard have called me back into action, taking my experienced Guardian to the outer reaches of the solar system to the distant destination of Kepler to answer a mysterious invitation.

It's worth remembering that The Edge of Fate is the first step on the sprawling journey that will be the Fate Saga. In many ways, it's the equivalent of The Curse of Osiris, an introductory effort that will set the foundation for what the years ahead will build upon. To me, this is already quite a suffocating thought, because unlike expansions for say an RPG, Destiny 2 is a crushing live-service game that requires most of your time to find true success, and after ending a decade of that commitment, I find that The Edge of Fate faces the immeasurable task of giving me a clear reason as to why I should begin that cycle anew. So far, it hasn't...

There are a multitude of reasons as to why Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate hasn't landed with me yet. Sure, it's a living and growing product meaning in the months to come, lots of additional content will be added that may affect this initial review impression. However the core of this expansion is a tough pill to swallow at times, and there are several explanations as to why this is the case.

For starters, Kepler is a mixed bag as a location. On one hand, it's striking and has plenty of mysteries and depth to unpack, but on the other hand, it's perhaps needlessly complex when considering how Destiny destinations are often structured. It's simply not fun to move around the world, being constantly trapped behind lasers that you must circumnavigate by using portals or even the Matterspark ability that comes across as more of a nuisance than an interesting fresh feature. You are sometimes challenged with new threats and enemies, but for the most part we're talking about gunning down the same factions we've been fighting for well over a decade, matched up with using the same abilities and weapons too. The weapons shouldn't really be in this discussion, as they are items that you grind and specifically hunt, tools that feel immensely rewarding when you get the perfect one, however, the reason I mention it as more of a frustration is because Bungie has effectively pressed the reset button in The Edge of Fate.

All of the Light and Power that you spent years accumulating, expansion by expansion, season by season, has returned to the base value when you initially lost your Light in the original base story. We, as players, have long felt tired of constantly having to improve Light level with each new major release, and in this expansion, it's the most egregious reset of them all, a demoralising and frustrating choice that shows Bungie is struggling to come up with meaningful ways to incorporate progression into this long-running project. It's also the most egregious situation we've experienced because Bungie has also used The Edge of Fate as a guinea pig for a new difficulty system that basically means regardless of how much Light you acquire, you will always simply be put on the backfoot with a massive reduction modifier implemented on the activities that matter. It feels like creative gameplay and challenge is being pushed aside for a quick fix that does nothing but punish the player.

Now, I will confess that once again Bungie proves that the Destiny universe is a treasure trove of narrative in this expansion by finally shining a light onto one of its most mysterious elements: The Nine. The story in The Edge of Fate is compelling and constantly surprising, providing answers and leading to more questions, all while utilising its new characters and old favourites as great vessels for storytelling.

But this is the issue with where Destiny 2 is today, because as a long-time fan who has spent years and thousands of hours playing this game, the parts that excite me - mostly the only parts that still excite me - are the new elements like a fresh expansion. The thought of queuing into more Strikes or Nightfalls, taking on the same Dungeons, battling it out in Crucible and Gambit for Vanguard rewards, none generate the same level of thrill as they did five or more years ago. And it's because of this that a new expansion needs to be special, very, very special, and The Edge of Fate, while having some moments of brilliance, is not that for the most part.

Destiny needs some fresh blood, it needs a big overhaul that gives people a reason to keep committing large amounts of time to this universe each day, week, month, and year. It feels almost soul-crushing at times when you consider that this expansion once again basically reset buildcrafting through a handful of adjustments all while serving up very little as a key reason as to why that needed to happen in the first place. If you haven't played since The Final Shape, when you boot up The Edge of Fate, a lot of your builds will frankly not work, and yet the game looks and plays exactly the same as it did a year ago...

And I haven't even discussed the problems that have plagued the game since The Edge of Fate arrived, including daft issues like some Exotics being so massively unbalanced or bugged that they are must-use items until Bungie fixes them.

Again, there are elements of this expansion that are excellent and true highlights for the future of Destiny 2, but there is so much surrounding them that generates no joy whatsoever. Whether that's the frustrating progression, the new destination design that makes exploration a nuisance, a lack of actual new mechanics and gameplay features (there's no new subclass or abilities), or the issue-ridden launch. It's frankly not a great look for Destiny and we can only hope this will just be a blip in an otherwise excellent Fate Saga.