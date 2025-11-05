Destiny 2 shows off a ton of its Star Wars-themed Renegades weapons and gear

HQ

In less than a month, Bungie will be launching the next expansion for Destiny 2. Building on The Edge of Fate from the summer, the next chapter will be a Star Wars-themed expansion known as Renegades, and with it set to launch on December 2, the developer has now shared a glimpse at a bunch of the new weapons and gear it will introduce.

Again, as this is a Star Wars-themed expansion taking the story to a new lawless frontier that is effectively Tatooine, a lot of the weapons and gear have a theme that resembles a galaxy far, far away. The main catch is that these are still Destiny weapons and gear, so don't expect to be able to wield what is regarded as a lightsaber, as instead it's going by the name of the Praxic Blade.

While you can see all of the new important weapons and gear in action in the new trailer below, we've also collated the announced additions too, so you know exactly what you can be adding to your armoury in less than a month's time.



Uncivil Discourse - Hand Cannon



Modified B-7 Pistol - Hand Cannon



All of Nothing - Pulse Rifle



Refurbished A499 - Heavy Sniper Rifle



M-17 Fast Talker - Submachine Gun



Compact Defender - Sidearm



Fortune's Favor - Hunter Leg Armour



Praxis Vestment - Titan Chest Armour



Deimosuffusion - Warlock Helmet



Praxic Blade - Sword



Heirloom - Combat Bow

