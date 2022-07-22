Cookies

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 Showcase planned for late August

Bungie will reveal the next chapter of the Light and Darkness saga.

Bungie has revealed that it will be hosting another Destiny 2 Showcase this August, where it will be revealing the next chapter in the Light and Darkness saga. This comes following the previous Destiny 2 Showcase in 2021 being where we learnt all about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

While Bungie has yet to exactly say what will be in this showcase, this does seem to suggest that the developer is ready to give fans a look at Destiny 2: Lightfall and where this upcoming expansion will take us when it most likely debuts in 2023 (considering The Witch Queen dropped in February 2022).

We'll know for certain however when the Destiny 2 Showcase is held on August 23, 2022. Catch it on Bungie's Twitch channel.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

