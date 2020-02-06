Destiny 2: Shadowkeep event celebrates love next week

The holiday season of love, Valentine's Day, is just around the corner and Bungie is kicking the celebrations off a bit early in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. The love-themed event Crimson Days is set to start on February 11 and end on February 18 and it's an event you don't want to miss out on.

Apart from some lovely loot and love-themed content such as new emotes, banners and more, the event also features a new event mode called Crimson Doubles, "challenging you and your partner to fight as one". Check out the new trailer and screenshots below or read more about the event here.