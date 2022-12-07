Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph puts Rasputin back on centre stage

HQ

Bungie has officially launched the latest season of Destiny 2, and this one puts the focus back on the Warmind Rasputin, who has taken a step back in the wider Destiny story while Guardians dealt with other threats throughout the system.

Known as Season of the Seraph, we're told that this season will once again explore the Bray family's relationship with Rasputin, and how the Guardians must invade Braytech facilities that are being protected by Hive lord Xivu Arath's forces, all to restore Rasputin to its former potential following the Hive's assaults.

As for what the season will bring, Guardians can look forward to a weekly missions exploring this narrative, as well as seasonal battlegrounds activities, new Exotic weapons and gear to hunt, annual events such as Moments of Triumph and The Dawning, all alongside the Ubisoft-Assassin's Creed collaboration, and even a new dungeon arriving this Friday (December 9).

To get a glimpse of all this action, you can find the season's trailer below, and can simply boot up Destiny 2 to play it for yourself as of right now.