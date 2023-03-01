Destiny 2 reaches all-time Steam peak player count on Lightfall launch

HQ

The next major expansion for Destiny 2 launched last night, and this seemed to have been a very big one for the game indeed. As anyone who attempted to log into the game at Lightfall's release will know, due to the clogged and throttled servers, tons of players had to wait a little while before being able to log in to see how The Witness' arrival would affect the Sol System. To this end, a new player count record has been set.

As shown on SteamDB, Destiny 2 hit a new all-time peak on the PC platform last night, when at around 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET yesterday, 316,750 people were all playing the game.

As a point of comparison on how big Lightfall has been for Destiny 2 (on Steam at least), the previous player count record was set in 2019 when the game left Battle.net and went free-to-play, with the game then reaching 292,513 players. Lightfall's release beat that by over 20,000 players.

There's no way of knowing just how many players logged into Destiny 2 yesterday across all platforms, but one thing we can see is that Lightfall is off to one hell of a start.