Destiny 2 planned for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

When Destiny 2 changed their payment model to F2P, Bungie updated the in-game shop Eververse Store to transparently inform the players about what they were spending their money on, before buying. Unfortunately, after the switch, the team fell into an all-too-well-known trap, because the balance between items that are awarded via game progression and must-pay-for content is no longer even. Most of the new items that are being introduced can only be unlocked with the premium currency Silver Dust nowadays and that annoys the long-time players.

Game Director Luke Smith responds to this decreasing interest in the latest episode of their developer blog, stating concrete plans for the future of Destiny 2. Bungie wants to ensure that players will get rare rewards through completed challenges in future updates. Therefore, from season 11 onwards, more seasonal armour that is not hidden behind a pay-wall should be distributed in various end-game activities, among other things.

Furthermore, guardians will be able to visually customize the appearance of their equipment starting this summer. Although the system is still at an early stage, Smith explains the principle as follows: To convert the appearance of a piece of armour players first have to dismantle equipment into ornaments, which are included in active armour's item slots later. At this point, it is still unclear whether optical ornaments can be used more than once and it is likely that Bungie will need a while to work those things out.

Destiny 2 is available for free on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One and can also be played on Google Stadia with a paid membership of Stadia Pro. Recently, the developers even confirmed a dedicated version for Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 is in the works.

Thanks, VG24/7.