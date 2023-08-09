Destiny 2, Moving Out 2, Cursed to Golf and everything else joining PlayStation Plus this month

HQ

Those of you with PlayStation Plus Essential can get PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death's Door for free right now, but those subscribing to the higher tiers have even more treats in store later this month. We already knew Sea of Stars will launch straight on to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. That's not until the 29th of August, however, so let's take a look at the games joining the services next week.

Sony has announced that the following games will become a part of the PS Plus Extra library on the 15th of August:



The same day, Premium members will also get access to the following trio:



