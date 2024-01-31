Destiny 2 metaverse continues to expand with Mass Effect crossover

HQ

It seems strange to say at this point, but Destiny 2 has become a bit of a metaverse game. Following a variety of crossovers from other iconic game series and brands, Bungie's long-running shooter is now a hub to see The Witcher, Assassin's Creed, Fortnite, PlayStation brands, and other series in some form. This is now being expanded even further.

Bungie has announced that it has teamed up with BioWare to bring Mass Effect to Destiny 2. This comes in the form of new cosmetics that reflect the beloved RPG series, including a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armour set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks.

There will also be some Ghost, Sparrow, ship, and additional extra cosmetics available as part of this crossover, ideal for satisfying the urges of any big Mass Effect fan. Bungie is being surprisingly generous with this crossover and making the Alliance Requisitions Bundle (including the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow) free to all players.

The Mass Effect cosmetics will launch on February 13, 2024, and will be available to purchase via the Eververse Store with the premium currency, Silver.