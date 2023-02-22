Destiny 2: Lightfall's launch trailer will be shown at tomorrow's State of Play

HQ

Bungie will be kicking off the sixth year of Destiny 2 next week, when the Lightfall expansion arrives on February 28. With a lot in store with this being the penultimate expansion in the almost ten-year-old Light and Darkness Saga, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the game's narrative continues following the massive revelation that occurred just last week when the final major narrative beat was added to the game ahead of the new expansion.

While we can look forward to a bunch of answers in less than a week, Bungie has announced that the PlayStation State of Play broadcast that is planned for tomorrow, February 23 at 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET, will feature the launch trailer for the expansion.

But even with that being the case, the developer is teasing what will be shown in a new short teaser that you can catch below.