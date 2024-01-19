Destiny 2 lets you customise your character before The Final Shape drops

HQ

Destiny 2's final expansion, The Final Shape, is set to launch later this year, on the 4th of June, but in a recent This Week at Bungie blog post, the developer has explained some key changes that'll be coming in anticipation of the expansion.

First and foremost, character customisation is coming to Destiny 2 without a cost or limit to the amount of times you can change the way you look. There's only one catch, and that is that you can't change your character's origin. So no, you can't go from being a boring old human to an Exo or Awoken all of a sudden.

A new Glimmer cap is also being introduced, doubling the amount you can carry from 250,000 to 500,000. There are some extra additions discussed in the post, including two new armour sets, but apart from that, it seems any more big changes will be coming later down the line.