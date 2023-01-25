Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 just had an absolute nightmare of an evening

A hotfix brought the game down onto its knees.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After an absolutely disastrous evening, Destiny 2 is still unplayable at the current time of writing. The live game is down as the servers have all been taken down while Bungie deals with an issue that has been causing all kinds of problems for players.

This started following a recent and routine hotfix, which when published to the live game seemed to cause bugs that deleted progress across a variety of areas. This included Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts for Exotic weapons.

Bungie first noticed the issue soon after the hotfix went live and announced that it would be bringing the game offline. It has now been over 12 hours and there is still no sign as to when Destiny 2 will be live and playable again.

What Bungie has stated however is that it is continuing to test to determine the issue. The developer has noted that the game will hopefully be back and alive at 11:00/12:00 GMT (12:00/13:00 CET), although that is subject to change. Expect more information soon.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Related texts

0
Destiny 2: The Witch QueenScore

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Bungie has welcomed a long-teased adversary to the game in a new expansion that does a lot of things right.



Loading next content