Destiny 2 is changing significantly in Lightfall

HQ

We've known for a while that Bungie intends to focus and turn its attention to buildcrafting and making this more intuitive and creative for Destiny 2: Lightfall. And now, as part of a recent, and very lengthy, blog post, the developer has revealed what some of the changes will look like.

First and foremost, loadouts will be coming to the game, meaning you can save specific builds and then easily swap between them without having to individually swap weapons, gear, mods, and so forth. This will even allow you to tap into your Vault without needing to use a third-party app or actually visiting a HUB location.

To add to this, mods are being reworked so that they are easier to understand and so some of the older, less used ones are removed from the game entirely. Energy types will no longer define which mod you can use, and likewise Artifact mods and mods designed to counter Champions will not be found in this area anymore, giving you even further buildcraft options.

As for Champions, mods to counter these tough foes will now be found in both subclass abilities, and in an Artifact perks section, which will allow you to have a specific number of seasonal mods active at one point. For those wondering what the subclass part means for Champions, this is how each will interact with each Champion type:

"Barrier Champions (Solar, Void, and Strand Counter)

"When using volatile rounds from your weapon it will also pierce the barrier and stun the Champion. When a player is radiant, their attacks pierce Champion's shields and stun them. Strand will also have a method of piercing barriers.

"Overload Champions (Arc, Stasis and Void Counter)

"Damaging an overload Champion by triggering the jolted condition stuns the Champion. Likewise, suppressing the Champion stuns them, as does slowing them with Stasis.

"Unstoppable Champions (Arc, Solar, Stasis, and Strand Counter)

"Blinding an Unstoppable Champion instantly stuns them. Encasing them in Stasis and then shattering it or triggering a Solar ignition on them likewise stuns them. Strand will also include an Unstoppable Champion counter."

There will also be changes to Elemnetal Wells, and a few other areas, so for the real Destiny 2 veterans out there who live and breathe buildcrafting, head to the blog post here to see in-depth explanations about each of the changes.