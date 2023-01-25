Destiny 2 is back online

HQ

Bungie has announced that a new version of the hotfix that caused Destiny 2 to crumble last night has now been released, and that the game servers are once again live.

As noted in a tweet, we're told that to ensure that no Triumph, Seals, or Exotic Catalyst quests have lost progress, all accounts have been scaled back to where they were before the hotfix went live last night at around 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET.

This means that if you played Destiny 2 before it was taken offline (between 17:00-20:00 GMT), you will need to pick back up and re-complete anything you did during this time. Likewise, this will also include re-purchasing items from Eververse - although thankfully all player Silver will be restored to this point as well.

It should be noted that Bungie has warned that some Rare Engrams (blues) will continue to drop, and that this will be tackled in a future update.