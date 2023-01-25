Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 is back online

The bugs and issues have been resolved.

Bungie has announced that a new version of the hotfix that caused Destiny 2 to crumble last night has now been released, and that the game servers are once again live.

As noted in a tweet, we're told that to ensure that no Triumph, Seals, or Exotic Catalyst quests have lost progress, all accounts have been scaled back to where they were before the hotfix went live last night at around 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET.

This means that if you played Destiny 2 before it was taken offline (between 17:00-20:00 GMT), you will need to pick back up and re-complete anything you did during this time. Likewise, this will also include re-purchasing items from Eververse - although thankfully all player Silver will be restored to this point as well.

It should be noted that Bungie has warned that some Rare Engrams (blues) will continue to drop, and that this will be tackled in a future update.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

