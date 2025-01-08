English
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has lost 90% of its Steam players despite constant updates

What's behind the dramatic player drop in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has seen a shocking 90% drop in its Steam player base, according to data from SteamDB. Despite Bungie's efforts to keep the game fresh with new content, including the Final Shape expansion, the number of concurrent players has dropped significantly, with peak numbers falling from 314,000 to just 33,000 by December 2024.

While the game continues to receive updates, the feedback has been mixed, especially regarding the episodic format and recent expansions. Forbes highlights that it's not the lack of content but the quality and pacing of new releases that could be contributing to the player exodus.

Can Destiny 2 turn the tide and recapture its audience, or is this the end of the road for the franchise on Steam?

Destiny 2

