Destiny 2 has come to Rec Room

If you're an avid virtual reality player who frequently hops into Rec Room, you might be excited to hear that Bungie's looter-shooter has come to the game as a new collaboration.

This Destiny 2 collaboration will see the Tower available to freely explore, as well as a new Guardian Gauntlet activity to try your hands at. There will even be branded cosmetics, including a Hunter headpiece that covers your avatar's face.

This latter part in particular is important since cosmetics covering your avatar's face previously were not allowed, but Rec Room is changing its policy so that any activations, third-party collaborations, or even user-created content can now cover an avatar's face. First-party Rec Room items will still not be allowed to cover an avatar's face.

Will you be checking out the Tower in Rec Room?