Destiny 2 expansion, Mafia, OlliOlli World and Evil Dead are PS Plus' freebies in February

Sony won't officially unveil the PlayStation Plus Essential line-up before Wednesday, but the leaker billbil-kun as always spilled the beans early.

The next line-up of "free" PlayStation Plus (now PlayStation Plus Essential) games have for years been officially announced at 4.30 PM GMT / 5.30 PM CET on the last Wednesday the month before, but subscribers haven't been forced to wait that long the last couple of years. That's because a person called billbil-kun on Twitter and Dealabs has made a habit of leaking it a few days early, and February's selection is not an exception.

Billbil-kun has revealed that February's PlayStation Plus Essential games will be:


  • OlliOlli World on PS4 and PS5

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition on PS4 (might be replaced by another game in some territories)

  • Evil Dead: The Game on PS4 and PS5

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS4 and PS5

Definitely a good line-up with two 2022 games, a great lead-up to the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall and a good remake, so look forward to them replacing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 on February 7.

