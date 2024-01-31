Destiny 2 director leaves Bungie

HQ

Destiny 2 will see its biggest expansion yet later this year in The Final Shape, but the man who has been at the helm of the shooter since 2020 is stepping down to pursue new adventures.

Joe Blackburn explained in a series of posts on Twitter/X that next month will mark his departure, as well as the start of a major testing phase for the new Destiny 2 expansion. "This [playtest] will be especially meaningful to me personally, as it will also serve as a moment to pass the torch of Destiny 2 game director to the next era of leadership as I head on a new adventure outside the walls of Bungie," writes Blackburn.

Bungie designer Tyson Green will be taking on the mantle next month. "From Halo PvP to the creation of Exotic weapons in D1, Tyson has been a critical part of Bungie's legacy since Myth 2," Blackburn wrote of his successor.

Are you sad to see Blackburn go? How do you think Tyson Green will run Destiny 2?