Destiny 2 community rallies: Steam player count nearing twice Marathon's all-time peak

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Whether or not you like how Marathon is often being used as a sticking point for the downfall of Destiny 2, and to a degree, of Bungie too, there is evidence that the community are far more interested in seeing the Destiny franchise live on and thrive when compared to Marathon.

Ever since Marathon launched, the game peaked at a total concurrent player count of 88,337 on Steam (as per SteamDB), which is actually rather low for a major AAA extraction shooter. It's also a rather concerning figure as after the launch period, when it was reported that Marathon had shipped 1.2 million copies, it was also noted that the game had predominantly sold on PC, with around 2/3 of all copies attributed to the platform. Essentially, if Steam peaked at sub 90,000 players, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 won't have been nearly as high... Likewise, since launch, the player figures have dropped off (as happens for all games) but now Marathon sits at a regular player count on Steam of around 26,000, and this is despite Season 2 only launching last week.

The point is, Marathon hasn't been a roaring success and yet Bungie has already decided that the game is its future, as Destiny 2, as of today, June 9, will not be getting any additional updates or support.

Naturally, this has massively upset the enormous Destiny 2 community who has been hoping Bungie would get its affairs in order and figure out how to properly support Destiny once again, and the community is showing this frustration over recent choices and support for the game by flocking back in-line with this 'death date', if you will.

As of writing, the player peak on Steam (again, not counting PlayStation and Xbox players) is up to 152,855, which is almost twice what Marathon has ever achieved, an impressive feat for a game that debuted nine years ago.

The evidence is clear, the community are making their voices heard, and now it's up to Bungie to make a decision. There have been reports that Destiny 3 is not in development at Bungie, but perhaps this will change some minds, especially at Sony who have been desperately hunting for a new live-service success.