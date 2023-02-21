Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay millions of dollars to Bungie

HQ

Following a complaint filed by Bungie back in 2021, a court has now ruled that Destiny 2 cheat seller AimJunkies and its parent company Phoenix Digital are guilty of violating the DMCA's anti-circumvention provision.

A judge has agreed that James May, the software creator who made the Destiny 2 cheat for AimJunkies, bypassed Bungie's technical prevention measures. Moreover, even though May wasn't directly employed by AimJunkies, its parent company is still found to be liable as the cheating software was made for it.

This has ended in a grand total of $4,296,222 being awarded to Bungie. Also, AimJunkies will now hopefully be stopped from taking part in similar activities because Bungie passed the decision to a federal judge and asking it to approve an associated injunction.

A counter-claim was made by AimJunkies last September, arguing Bungie had also violated the DMCA by bypassing the security measures on the cheat software. However, with this decision that claim is likely to be thrown out.

Thanks, VGC.