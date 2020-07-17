Destiny 2: Beyond Light has been delayed until November

You're watching Advertisements

Last month Bungie had some great news when they talked about what Destiny 2 players can expect in the years to come. Until 2022, the strategy of the live service game had already been segmented, but the developers' unfamiliar working conditions present the team with many unforeseen difficulties. The next major expansion of the shooter - Destiny 2: Beyond Light - has therefore been postponed to November 10.

On the Bungie blog it is stated that the employees continue to work from home to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the difficult social situation must adapt to the evolving environment. Therefore, the originally communicated release date on September 22 cannot stand any longer. However, in about four months from now, they should be ready to lead guardians into the next, dark era of Destiny.