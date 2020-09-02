LIVE

news
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Destiny 2 and Resident Evil 7 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

September sees another solid batch of games join the Xbox Games Pass catalogue.

Yet another month is upon us and with this, new games for Xbox Game Pass. We must say that September seems to be a really good month, headlined by Destiny 2, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Tell Me Why.

• Crusader Kings III (PC) - Available today!
• The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console) - September 3
• Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console & PC) - September 3
• Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Console & PC) - September 3
• Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) - September 3
• World War Z (PC) - September 3
• Star Renegades (PC) - September 8
• Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PC) - September 10
• Hotshot Racing (Console) - September 10
• Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Console & PC) - September 10
• Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Console) - Coming Soon

We can't help but notice that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is coming for both PS Now and Xbox Game Pass at the same time. A clever way from Capcom to get as many people as possible hooked on the series ahead of the release of Resident Evil Village next year. We also suggest you don't miss out on the wonderful Metroidvania adventure Touhou Luna Nights.

What will you check out from these new games in September?

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

