Destin Daniel Cretton said to be directing the next Spider-Man movie too

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While many would have assumed Spider-Man: Brand New Day would have been a success in the box office, few could have predicted it would comfortably become the third highest-grossing movie of all-time with an absolutely titanic $2.412 billion to its name so far and counting.

It's because of this it's hardly surprising Marvel Studios and Disney are looking to put the pieces back in place to run it back, if you will. We say this as in a recent report from Deadline, it's briefly mentioned that director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently being tapped to helm the next Spider-Man movie too, leading to a reunion with Tom Holland's web-slinger.

Specifically, the report states: "Cretton has a lot of irons in the fire, including the inevitable next Spidey installment and a Naruto film. Stay tuned."

This is all while Cretton has also taken on the responsibility of turning Hawaii Five-O into a feature length theatrical project for Paramount Pictures, a film that will likely have to wait a little while if Marvel comes knocking and pushes for another Spider-Man blockbuster behemoth.

Do you think bringing back Cretton for 'Spider-Man 5' is the right decision?