Desta: The Memories Between, a beautiful adventure where the aim is to "find oneself".

There were plenty of surprises at the Day of the Devs 2022 presentation, where a number of smaller studios presented some of their work at the event, which has been running for 10 years since its first edition. Led by members of Double Fine and Iam8bit, some of the proposals they presented were really interesting.

Desta: The Memories Between from Ustwo Games (creators of Monument Valley and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure) is an adventure that mixes the roguelite genre with the style of 'Tactics' games to tell us the story of Desta, a girl who must return to her hometown and deal with the conflicts she left behind some time ago.

During the day Desta interacts with the characters in her immediate environment, such as neighbours and family, and at night when she sleeps she dreams. These dreams open up the "world between worlds" where she will resolve those conflicts that prevent her from moving forward and, at the same time, make things right with her people.

With a beautiful hand-drawn design Desta wants to show us how to face some of the main dilemmas with the passage to adulthood, such as loss, the relationship with the family and the search for one's own identity.

At the moment Ustwo Games has not indicated a specific release window, so it is possible that the game will be released in 2023 and beyond.