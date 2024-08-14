Despite the Borderlands movie flopping, the games have seen increased player numbers

HQ

The Borderlands movie is a certified flop. Both in terms of critic reviews and box office cash, the video game adaptation has proven that even in the age of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, and more, we can still get a stinker.

However, if there is any positive to be gained from this movie failing, it's that it has led more people back to the Borderlands games. GameSpot dug out some statistics and found that people had been flocking to Borderlands 3, Borderlands 2, and the original Borderlands along with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel as well.

It seems then, that even with an absolutely horrible film out there, that the Borderlands franchise still has people interested. We'll just have to hope the fourth game can restore some kind of trust in the series.