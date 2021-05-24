Despite starring together in Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista and Tig Notaro still haven't met

You're watching Advertisements

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix a few days ago, bringing a whole bunch of undead action to subscribers of the service. Following the launch, it was recently revealed that despite starring together in not only the movie but also a bunch of scenes, lead actor Dave Bautista and co-star Tig Notaro have never actually met.

The information was revealed by Bautista in an interview with Vulture, where he stated, "What really bothers me, when I watch this film — it bothers me that I don't know Tig. I feel like I should know her. I want to meet her, and I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the film. I've been able to do that with all my other co-stars, and I haven't been able to do it with Tig because I haven't met her yet. I think she's amazing and is incredible in the film."

Notaro was added to the film in post-production with a series of green screens and other movie magic tools, meaning despite sharing close scenes together, the two never actually met.

If you haven't checked out the zombie flick yet, you can do so right now on Netflix. You can also check out our thoughts on the movie over here.