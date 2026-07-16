Despite some franchises not releasing new games for a decade, Tales of series producer apologises for making fans wait 5 years

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The JRPG Tales or Tales of franchise hasn't had a brand-new game since Tales of Arise back in 2021. For some franchises, it's pretty normal to keep fans waiting for five years between releases, but to general producer Yusuke Tomizawa, it's simply not good enough.

There have been games since. Tales of Eternia Remastered is releasing on the 16th of October, for example, as part of the ongoing Tales Remastered Project, which has been in the works since 2024. While those remade games are proving to be a hit for Bandai, Tomizawa said in an interview with Famitsu (translated via Automaton) that he knows fans are also hungry for a brand-new experience, too.

"The bar has risen when it comes to the scale of development and other factors, and to be honest, we've kept players waiting for quite long. While we haven't been able to share concrete information yet, we are continuing to work on it while thinking of the series' future," he said. After apologising for keeping people waiting, Tomizawa confirmed he doesn't plan on seeing Tales fall behind compared to other JRPG series like Persona, which continues to branch out to a wider audience.