Despite Season 8 not arriving until 2025, Rick and Morty was just renewed for its 12th season

Adult Swim clearly knows they have struck gold with Rick and Morty, because despite fans still waiting for Season 8 to air (sometime in 2025), it has now been confirmed that the show will be returning for not just a ninth and tenth season, but also an eleventh and twelfth season too.

This information was affirmed by co-creator Dan Harmon during the show's panel at New York Comic-Con, where alongside showrunner Scott Marder, it was revealed that we'll have Rick and Morty to look forward to all the way until 2029.

Considering how eager Adult Swim seems to be when pulling the trigger on more seasons of the animated hit, we wouldn't be surprised to hear about another renewal in a year or two, around the time when we're staring down the barrel of Season 10 and are starting to get wary about the only additional two further seasons that are planned.

Are you happy to hear that the future will contain loads more of Rick and Morty?

