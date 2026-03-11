Despite recent victories, two of Atleti's biggest stars remain coy about continuity

HQ

Atlético de Madrid enjoyed a brilliant night in which they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-2, a match that will go down in history as the one in which manager Igor Tudor subbed goalkeeper Kinský after 17 minutes and three goals against, two of them caused by mistakes. The 23-year-old Czech keeper was later cheered up by thousands of people who left messages of support in his Instagram page.

However, the joy of almost securing qualification into Champions League last eight, and their recent qualification for the Spanish Cup final defeating Barcelona, is tarnished by the contradictory messages by two of their stars, Julián Álvarez and Antoine Griezmann, whose future in the red and white club sound unlikely.

Maciej Rogowski // Shutterstock

On a positive note, Griezmann seemingly confirmed that he wants to "stay until the end", including winning the Copa del Rey and seeing how far they reach in Champions League. It had been reported that the French player wanted to sign for the MLS team Orlando City, and it was initially said that he would leave this month, as the MLS season has just started. However, it now looks like the 34-year-old Griezmann will wait until the end of the season in May to decide his future (which probably will mean ending his career in the United States).

Julián Álvarez, however, was very coy about his future when asked by Spanish reporters about his future. "Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I'm very happy here. I never said anything bad about the club. I'm very grateful, the people showed me their affection and I'm very happy", said the 25-year-old Argentinian player, nicknamed "the Spider", who signed for Atlético de Madrid in August 2024 for €95 million. However, it has been recently linked with other clubs, particularly FC Barcelona: leaving Atleti for Barça after only two years wouldn't sit well with Atleti fans, and the player's words are far from reassuring...