The Peripheral

Despite originally ordering a second season, Amazon has now cancelled The Peripheral

The Chloë Grace Moretz-headlined series will not be making a return.

Earlier this year, Amazon and Prime Video announced that The Peripheral, a sci-fi TV series based on a technology platform that could transcend time and that starred Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role, was to return for a second season. However, that order has since been rescinded, as Variety has reported that The Peripheral has been cancelled.

As for why the change in direction, Variety notes that the ongoing writers strike "heavily influenced" the decision, as with slowed production meant that it would likely not make a return to the streamer until 2025.

Prime Video has not released an official statement yet on the cancellation, and likewise we have yet to hear from the cast regarding the reversed decision.

