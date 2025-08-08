Despite opposition from fans, Villarreal signs player with five charges of rape

HQ

Spanish football club Villarreal, playing in Champions League this upcoming season, has confirmed the signing of Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian midfielder charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault by three women. Partey was given conditional bail before his trial starts on September 2 at the Old Bailey, the Royal Courts of Justice in London, and so far the Spanish club defends his presumption of innocence, despite opposition from fans.

"The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and awaits the ruling of the court, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts alleged against him", Villarreal said. "Taking into account British legislation regarding ongoing proceedings, the club will not comment further on this matter."

Partey was accused by three women and he has five charges of rape and one of sexual assault, happening in London between 2021 and 2022. Up until last June, he played for Arsenal.

"The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him", said Villarreal, although adding that they with "to reiterate with complete clarity its firm commitment to respect and diversity and condemns any act of violence in all its forms, whether gender-based, discrimination, racism, xenophobia or conduct that violates the dignity of persons".