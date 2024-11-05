Despite low sales, Nintendo has managed to achieve 'million seller' status for 9 titles

HQ

As we reported earlier this morning, Nintendo released some rather grey financial results today, with the Japanese company acknowledging that it has had to absorb losses and revise down its profit and sales estimates for both consoles and games.

However, that hasn't stopped gamers from faithfully flocking to the shops, both physical and Nintendo eShop, to buy the new releases. And that's why Nintendo has also left on a positive note that nine games have managed to sell more than one million units in the first half of the fiscal year. That is, between March and September 2024. Six of them are first-party games from the company, while the other three are from third parties. Nintendo has not disclosed which of these three third-party titles complete the list of million-selling games in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Starting with the new titles, we know they are Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The remastered adventure of Mario's scary brother brightened up the summer months and has achieved total sales to 30 September of 1.57 million copies. The Legend of Zelda, meanwhile, had a strong September launch, reaching 2.58 million copies sold.

Other games with a longer run have also added millions to their tally. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a juggernaut that continues to attract new racers, and has added 2.31 million more players to a global total of 64.27 million copies sold to date. Paper Mario: The Thousand Door, also released this year, is also progressing favourably with almost 2 million (1.94 million, to be exact) copies sold.

Maintaining its evergreen status, Nintendo Switch Sports added another 2.51 million units in the first half of the year, bringing its total to 14.37 million units. And Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't failed to expand Tom Nook's real estate dreams either, as it added another 2.18 million copies to its credit, bringing its total to 46.45 million total units in its history.