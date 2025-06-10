Despite losing to Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner will continue being World No. 1 for at least two months

HQ

Despite Carlos Alcaraz took the win in a 5 1/2 hour match at the French Open final last Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner against all odds, he has not improved his place at the ATP rankings. In fact, despite losing, Sinner is now further in the rankings: Sinner is World No. 1 with 10,888 points and Alcaraz is second with 8,850 points.

Alcaraz defended the 2,000 points he got when he won Roland Garros last year, so he doesn't change his account after this week, while Sinner earned an additional 500 points, as he improved his end place at the French Open compared to last year, when he ended up as semi-finalist (Grand Slams runner ups earn 1,300 points, while semi-finalists earn 800 points).

If Sinner had won the final, Sinner would have earned 1,200 points and Alcaraz would have lost 700 points, extending the distance between the two to 3,430 points. Sinner has been World No. 1 for 53 weeks, a full year. Now, the distance between both is 2,030 points.

And it is likely that Sinner will continue being World No. 1 for the whole summer, as Alcaraz will also be defending his Wimbledon title from last year (2,000 points) while Sinner only has to defend 400 points from that major, as he lost in quarter-finals last year.

The only thing where that could change is in August, when Sinner has 3,200 points to defend from the US Open, Cincinnati and Canada Masters 1,000, while Alcaraz only has 60 points to defend. That is, of course, if Alcaraz defends his Wimbledon title first.