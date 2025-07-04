Despite its recent cancelled projects, Techland is facing zero layoffs

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the news that Techland had cancelled two unannounced games following a financially dire 2024, which followed a financial all-time high in 2023. Considering this week and the many, many folk who have lost their jobs, you may be wondering if this has led to the Polish developer having to layoff employees, and according to the studio, it hasn't.

In a statement provided to Insider Gaming, Techland explains that the changes have not resulted in any staff or employee reductions, and that while disappointing, the cancellations came as "sometimes fresh approaches are necessary". Techland also explains that it has many other games in its pipeline, perhaps including the rumoured Call of Juarez return.

In full, Techland states: "Game development is never a straight line, and sometimes fresh approaches are necessary to make great games. What's important here is that none of the reported changes have resulted in staff reductions. Developers were moved to other projects and are working on a number of games in our pipeline."

It signs off with, "After the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, we will share more about future titles in due time."

A little bit of light during this pretty miserable week.