Despite it being shut down, Riot co-founder wouldn't call 2XKO "a mistake"

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2XKO was a rich and interesting fighter at launch, but Riot's free-to-play tag brawler simply didn't sustain a strong enough player base to warrant its continuation. As we reported on last month, as of next year the game will be shut down from a development standpoint. You'll still be able to play it, but there won't be any new Champions or content coming out.

Speaking at a panel as part of PAX West, Riot co-founder Marc Merrill was asked what went wrong with 2XKO and if it was categorised as a mistake for the company. "Well first of all, I wouldn't characterise 2XKO as a mistake," Merrill said (transcription via PC Gamer).

Merrill explained he saw a lot of potential in the competitive fighting game scene, that the free-to-play model would work for Riot as it had done before, and that the League IP would draw in an existing player base to a new genre. None of these things turned out to be true, unfortunately. But, Merrill is still pleased with the end result. "We delivered a game that's beautiful, that took risks with the tag system, all sorts of stuff."

The main problem was holding people's attention, according to Merrill. "One of the challenges with free-to-play games and/or the live service model in general is unless you do something so incredible—especially in a really competitive world where 20,000+ games are launched on Steam and there's an infinite amount of social media content and there's an infinite amount of stuff to go watch on YouTube—you're not just competing against games, you're competing against everything."

"What we're doing is competing for people's attention and time and that's a really high bar, and you have to get so many things right to get enough critical mass to build the community and really have it turn into something that can be sustainable over the long term. And 2XKO unfortunately, um, didn't do that," he explained.

As 2XKO isn't on Steam, we can't just pull up the SteamDB figures and see how it flopped, but Riot clearly had higher hopes for it. A shame such a visually impressive game with solid mechanics will end up going the way of the Dodo, but such is the world of F2P and live-service.