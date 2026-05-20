Despite Ebola outbreak, DR Congo's participation in World Cup is not at risk

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The Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, which has already killed over 130 people, led to United States issuing a travel restriction: any non-Americans who have been in DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days cannot enter the country. But, as AFP reports, the travel ban will have one exception: the football players and staff from the national team, who qualified for World Cup 2026 for the first time in 52 years.

That's according to a senior Department of State official, who remained under anonimity, as AFC reports. "We're working to get them into the same protocol for testing in isolation that American citizens returning and permanent residents would be", he said, although all players have already been in Europe for the last 21 days anyway. That exemption will not extend to fans, so there won't be any local fans cheering the team, similar case to Iran, as the US is seemingly making an excemption to let players and staff enter the country.

DR Congo is in Group K, set to play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan, in matches in Houston, Atlanta (USA) and Guadalajara (Mexico).