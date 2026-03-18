Despite being a free-to-play game, Highguard still offers some players refunds after closing

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Last week, players jumped onto Highguard for the last time. After being the one last thing revealed at The Game Awards 2025, it was a shame to see Wildlight Entertainment's shooter die off so quickly. Considering the game was a free-to-play, live-service shooter, only a few players lost more than time in Highguard, but if you did spend money, you might be able to get a refund.

The PlayStation Store, at least, seems to be offering as much. Kotaku spotted that players had been able to gain refunds for spending money on Highguard's battle pass or skin shop. It's currently not clear if everyone is getting a refund on PS5, but Sony was the one to reach out to a lot of players, saying money had been returned to their account automatically.

Highguard may have been another example of a big-budget live-service effort stumbling before it can even get out of the gate, but even if its community was small by the end, there were people who enjoyed the game. Some even didn't want to be refunded, and saw the money they'd spent as a way of thanking the developers without being able to spend money otherwise.