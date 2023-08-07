Despite a terrible critical reception, Meg 2: The Trench debuts to almost $150 million opening weekend

HQ

It has been yet another pretty big weekend at the box office, as we had two movies debuting last week and fighting for viewers' attention. Those two movies were Meg 2: The Trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and now that the weekend is over, we have an idea of how well each film performed.

While Meg 2 was pretty much universally panned by critics, the film has debuted to fairly good reception from fans, raking in just shy of $150 million at the box office since its premiere on August 4.

As for Ninja Turtles, a movie that was generally received quite well by critics, that film has performed significantly worse and only netted just over $50 million at the box office, just over a third of what Meg 2 achieved.

It should be said that neither were the winners of the weekend, as Barbie came out on top once again, and is now a billion dollar earner, as we reported on recently.