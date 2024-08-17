Despicable Me director does NOT want the Minions to go live-action

HQ

The Despicable Me franchise and its loveable characters have gone from strength to strength since its initial release, having earnt at present over $5.4 billion at the global box office, and being the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time.

When asked about the future of the franchise - particularly the recent trend of adapting animated works into live-action films - director of Despicable Me 1, 2, and 4 Chris Renaud was less than eager to see any of his work, most of all the beloved Minions, converted to this format.

Renaud said: "For me, what defines the world is that it is animated and it allows us to get away with what we get away with.

"Like locking a minion in the vending machine, or you know, blowing up Gru when he attacks Vector.

"These are really cartoon ideas, like what would have been in a Bugs Bunny cartoon."

Renaud continued: "It just becomes something completely different if you do a live-action version, for me personally, not very appealing.

"But again, who knows what can happen but that's my personal feeling about it."

