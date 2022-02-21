HQ

Even though it feels like spinoff sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru has been on the cusp of releasing for years at this point, Universal Pictures and Illumination are both absolutely committed to the future of the Despicable Me franchise, as it has now been reported by Variety that the fourth mainline film, Despicable Me 4 is on its way.

Set to open in theatres around the world on July 3, 2024, the movie is set to see the return of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Pierre Coffin, and Steve Coogan in each of their respective roles. As for what the story will be, we're yet to hear about a plot synopsis yet.

Still, until then we can at least look forward to catching the second Minions movie in a few months when it lands in cinemas on July 1.