Despicable Me 4 earns over $200 million in its opening weekend

Despicable Me 4 is out in cinemas now, and Gru's return has been heralded by yet another box office hit for Illumination. The film raked in $229 million this weekend across both US and international audiences.

While this is still a lot of money, it pales in comparison to the current box office earnings of Inside Out 2. Pixar's return to Riley's head has had a monstrous debut, getting the biggest animated opening of all-time at the box office.

Inside Out 2's box office opening saw it reach $295 million worldwide, and since then it has gone on to top $1.2 billion in theatres. We'll have to wait and see how Despicable Me 4 does following its own strong start.