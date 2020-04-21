Desperados III release date revealed

Just recently, Mimimi Productions released a trailer introducing John Cooper, a quick-drawing, marksman-accurate gunslinger, and by showing him off, the developer also revealed the official release date of the game. Desperados III will release on June 16 of this year for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Those looking to grab the game can pre-order the game for PC (which will set you back £44.99 and early birds will get the digital deluxe edition at the same price for a limited time), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (both of which will cost you £49.99). A collector's edition is also available at £99.99 for PC or £109.99 for consoles.

Take a look at the new trailer below.