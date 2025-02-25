Despelote offers football in a way we've never seen it before

Often times there are AAA games that actually surprise you, but if you really want to play something you've never seen before and that pushes the boundaries of what a game can be, indies are often the way to go.

During yesterday's ID@Xbox Showcase we got several examples of this, and one of the most eye-catching was Despelote. Here we are offered digital football of a kind we have never really seen before when we play our way through Ecuador's capital Quito in the role of eight-year-old Julián.

According to the developer Panic, we can look forward to "a bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth", where we will get to "explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to". An authentic look with real images and sounds from Quito is promised in what appears to be something we've never experienced before.

Check out the trailer below. Despelote will be released on May 1st for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.