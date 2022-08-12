Desolatium and further works by Superlumen will release under the Soedesco label

Dutch publisher Soedesco closed yesterday by announcing the "total acquisition" of the Spanish VR-focused studio Superlumen. After the move, the next work by the team, the hair-raising Desolatium, will already release under the 20-year-old publishing label, which recently opened its own Spanish branch.

Soedesco aims at increasing its first-party production from the new offices. General Manager Bernardo Hernández welcomes the "talent and the identity" they've signed in order to "bring new IP to our players". Studio lead Juan Cassinello celebrates being now able to "focus on our own projects" coming from working for several brands.

Superlumen was born in 2015 and had already created interactive experiences for the Administration or as marketing material. With Sanatorium they established their fixed-position graphic adventure style by using real world pictures as stages, and now they want to bring the concept to a new level of horror and interaction with Desolatium. Inspired by the Lovecraft Myths, the game should release before the year's end, on PC and VR platforms at the very least. You can watch its trailer below.