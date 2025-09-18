Desktop Explorer shows off a cryptic new trailer

Going through the files of your uncle's abandoned PC doesn't sound like the best way to spend an afternoon. At least, not in real life, but Recurring Dream in partnership with publisher Outersloth has made an eerie, intriguing mystery out of the concept.

During the Convergence Games Showcase tonight, Recurring Dreams gave us a look at a new trailer, which has a mystery of its own inside. There, we get a look at the gameplay, which sees us solve puzzles, dig into forgotten games, and find out the mystery hidden within the PC.

As you can probably expect, things get creepy and cryptic soon enough, with a wide variety of tasks for you to complete in order to get the final answer to all your questions. Desktop Explorer is available to wishlist now on PC.