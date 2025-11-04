Designer from the original Saints Row says he has been asked to create a pitch for a prequel

HQ

The Saints Row franchise has steadily declined and declined over the years with the rock-bottom moment being the recent reboot that just seemed to be so tonally off that it alienated the veteran fans of the series. Clearly, the IP's owner, Embracer Group, understands that it had a swing and a miss with this setup, and now it looks to be tapping the talent of someone familiar with the original Saints Row to create a pitch for a prequel chapter.

Taking to Reddit, Chris Stockman (who currently works for VR studio Bit Planet Games but previously worked at the now defunct Volition on the original Saints Row) has mentioned that he has been asked to deliver a pitch for a reboot and that while he cannot share additional information and details, this is a bit of a dream project for him.

"Guys and Gals, I have hopeful news! I've been asked to create a pitch for a Saints Row reboot! I can't say anything more than that but my dreams for this game just became a little more than just dreams!"

Stockman did return to the post at a later date to affirm that his recent time working on VR games won't creep into this Saints Row prequel pitch, as in an update he explains "it won't be a VR game. I'm really going back to my roots!"

Since posting this on Reddit, PCGamesN has contacted Stockman, who has provided a few extra bits of information, including that he is "aiming to do a prequel" and that he "won't say much beyond that yet as I want to keep my cards close to my chest, for now."

Exciting to say the least, and hopefully Stockman's experience working on Saints Row when it was at its best will creep into this project and get the series back on track.