Starfield

Design your own character for Starfield

To do this, however, you need to win a charity auction.

It seems like Bethesda is slowly starting those Starfield hype engines, and yesterday they posted a tweet about the possibility of making a character for the game while also supporting a good cause and getting an Xbox Series X as well as a whole bunch of games.

There is a catch though. Only one person gets to do it, and to be that person you must win an auction where the highest bidder currently is at $4200. All the money goes to Make-A-Wish, that helps children suffering from critical illness to get their wishes come true. The description of the auction reads:

"Everyone loves creating their own version of the hero of their games, but very few players get to actually BECOME a character within a game itself. The winner of this package will work with the award-winning team at Bethesda Game Studios, including executive producer Todd Howard, to create a character for their highly anticipated upcoming game, Starfield! But it doesn't stop there. You will also win a brand-new, hard-to-find Xbox Series X, and 16 of Bethesda games, including The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, DOOM and many more. -- Bethesda Softworks team will schedule time to create the character within 3 months of 2/28/2021."

The fact that the character will be made before the end of May probably indicates that the game is currently not too far off. There has been rumours of a 2021 release, but so far nothing is confirmed, neither which formats it will be released on - even though PC and Xbox should be a given considering that Bethesda is about to become a Microsoft studio very soon.

Starfield

