Design & Conjure will launch by the end of 2026, a new demo has been released

During the Wholesome Games Showcase, developer Tiny Kiwi was present to share a bunch of information about its upcoming cosy magical game, Design & Conjure, specifically shining a light on its release plans and its demo.

For one, we were told that the game aims to launch before the end of the year, sometime in the final quarter of 2026 (October-December). No exact date has been given as of yet, but this will change as we edge ever closer to this period of the calendar year.

Beyond this, for those eager to play Design & Magic, the developer did share that a new demo build for the game has been made available and is now accessible on Steam. Be sure to give it a go for a taste of what the wider project will offer fans.

For more from Design & Conjure, check out some new images of the game below.