Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Descenders

Descenders to stay on Xbox Game Pass for a long time

RageSquid's Descenders won't leave the Xbox Game Pass lineup for quite some time according to publisher No More Robots.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Publisher No More Robots has previously said that Xbox Game Pass has been a really good opportunity for the racing game Descenders and actually led to way higher sales, despite people getting it for "free" when they subscribe to Microsoft's subscription service. Now, founder Mike Rose has shared some more data on Twitter that reveals what the sales result was for Descenders after it was added to Xbox Game Pass and that it won't be removed for quite some time:

"I cannot stress how incredible Xbox Game Pass has ended up being for Descenders. It's elevated the game to heights we couldn't have imagined. We also just signed a new Game Pass deal for the game, so it's gonna be in Game Pass for a looong time to come.

If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis.

Since we went into Game Pass, our total Xbox sales have TRIPLED. Game Pass is good, yo"

Descenders

Related texts

DescendersScore

Descenders
REVIEW. Written by Ben Kerry

"The movement mechanics and overall feel of the controls certainly carry the concept, and the fantastic soundtrack only elevates it."



Loading next content