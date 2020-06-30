Descenders to stay on Xbox Game Pass for a long time

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher No More Robots has previously said that Xbox Game Pass has been a really good opportunity for the racing game Descenders and actually led to way higher sales, despite people getting it for "free" when they subscribe to Microsoft's subscription service. Now, founder Mike Rose has shared some more data on Twitter that reveals what the sales result was for Descenders after it was added to Xbox Game Pass and that it won't be removed for quite some time:

"I cannot stress how incredible Xbox Game Pass has ended up being for Descenders. It's elevated the game to heights we couldn't have imagined. We also just signed a new Game Pass deal for the game, so it's gonna be in Game Pass for a looong time to come.

If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis.

Since we went into Game Pass, our total Xbox sales have TRIPLED. Game Pass is good, yo"