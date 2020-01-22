Cookies

Descenders

Descenders to land on PS4 and Switch, retail release confirmed

RageSquid's downhill mountain bike game is hitting retailers this spring, alongside the digital releases on PlayStation and Switch.

Descenders is a game about riding a mountain bike down a steep hill really, really fast, with procedurally-generated courses and death-defying tricks keeping players on the edge of their saddle throughout.

We enjoyed the game when we played it on Xbox (check out our review for all the details) so we think it's good news that it's also heading to both PlayStation 4 and Switch, with the news coming today that this latest round of console launches will coincide with the release of a retail edition of the game sometime during the spring. Stay tuned for more.

